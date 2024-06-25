Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Austrian tycoon Benko’s villa searched by police in probe, lawyer says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

VIENNA (Reuters) – The Austrian property tycoon Rene Benko’s Tyrolean villa is being searched by police who are looking for documents related to ongoing investigations, Benko’s lawyer said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have placed Benko under investigation on suspicion of fraud following the collapse of Signa property empire in what became the biggest casualty of Europe’s property downturn. He says allegations against him are unfounded.

Benko was cooperating with the police, his lawyer added.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
83 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR