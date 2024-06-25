Austrian tycoon Benko’s villa searched by police in probe, lawyer says

VIENNA (Reuters) – The Austrian property tycoon Rene Benko’s Tyrolean villa is being searched by police who are looking for documents related to ongoing investigations, Benko’s lawyer said on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have placed Benko under investigation on suspicion of fraud following the collapse of Signa property empire in what became the biggest casualty of Europe’s property downturn. He says allegations against him are unfounded.

Benko was cooperating with the police, his lawyer added.