Swiss banks seeking fewer staff

Banks seek fewer staff, fourth consecutive month of decline Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss banks sought fewer staff in November making it the fourth consecutive month of decline in job vacancies.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Banche cercano meno personale, quarto mese consecutivo in calo Original Read more: Banche cercano meno personale, quarto mese consecutivo in calo

Overall, the number of job ads stood at 610, down 2% from October, according to the survey conducted by the Indeed employment portal for the financial news agency AWP. The results are based on an analysis of job openings posted on the websites of the country’s ten largest banking institutions.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

However, the contraction was less sharp than in previous months: in total volume fell by a quarter during the period under review. For the purposes of the evaluation, only job offers based in Switzerland were taken into account, and apprenticeships and internships were not considered.

More

More Do young Swiss still want to become bankers? This content was published on Swiss banking has undergone a radical shake-up over the past few years. What does the next generation think of banks as employers? Read more: Do young Swiss still want to become bankers?

It should also be mentioned that not everywhere there is a contraction: Raiffeisen and UBS, the two entities with the most vacancies, showed vacancies progressing by 7% and 4%, respectively.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.