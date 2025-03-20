Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

FINMA director: ‘Capital strengthening of UBS could take place in stages’

Finma: 'Capital strengthening of UBS could take place in stages'
Finma: 'Capital strengthening of UBS could take place in stages' Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
FINMA director: ‘Capital strengthening of UBS could take place in stages’
Listening: FINMA director: ‘Capital strengthening of UBS could take place in stages’

The tightening of capital requirements for Swiss bank UBS could be introduced in stages, over several years, says Stefan Walter, director of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In his view, it is better to implement the right solutions with the necessary transition period than to stay with the wrong solutions.

However, the bank led by Sergio Ermotti should not expect any concessions with regard to the core of the planned tightening, namely the full capital support of its foreign subsidiaries, Walter said in an interview news agency Bloomberg on Thursday. Ermotti and other bank executives have repeatedly spoken out against this demand in recent months.

As far as the treatment of subsidiaries is concerned, the proposal is “at the stricter end of the spectrum”, admitted the head of FINMA. In his view, however, it should be noted that in no other country does a large, systemically important bank have such a strong weight in the economy.

More

The decision on capital requirements will have to be made by parliament, and Walter – who moved from the European Central Bank (ECB) to FINMA a year ago – says he respects the democratic process. “But we are communicating our opinion on the matter very clearly.”

The treatment of UBS “is no more intense” than that of other big banks, the expert continued. “Compared to global standards UBS is still far from being over-regulated.” The fact that Switzerland, unlike other major banking centres, has fully implemented the Basel III final regulation is to be regarded as positive overall. “I think the additional resilience will be very favourable for a country with an open economy faced with a turbulent world,” said Walter.

The specialist, who also has a professional background at the New York Federal Reserve, also reiterated his demands regarding FINMA: clear independence, sufficient resources and the ability to intervene in good time. The German-born executive also emphasised that it is no secret that he is very outspoken on a number of issues, but claimed to find a great deal of support both inside and outside FINMA.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
47 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss Steel remains in the red

More

Swiss Steel remains in the red

This content was published on The ailing steel manufacturer Swiss Steel had to contend with dwindling demand in 2024. Sales volumes and turnover fell significantly.

Read more: Swiss Steel remains in the red

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR