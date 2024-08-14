Italian businessman arrested in Brazil in mafia investigation

Southern Sicily: Money from Brazil allegedly flowed through a network in Switzerland, Hong Kong and Singapore, into the pockets of families affiliated with Cosa Nostra, the Sicilian mafia. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

An Italian businessman has been arrested in the Brazilian city of Natal as part of an international investigation into a mafia network worth an estimated €500 million (CHF475 million), Italy’s financial police said on Tuesday.

2 minutes

Reuters/ts

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The investigations started in 2022 and involved Italian, Brazilian and Swiss police agencies.

The man faces charges including extortion, money laundering and external complicity in mafia association, the police said in a statement.

Brazilian police said the mafia scheme has invested around €55 million in Brazil in real estate properties and on the financial market. According to Italian authorities the total value of invested assets could exceed €500 million.

More

More Mafia numbers in Switzerland higher than previously thought This content was published on Significantly more members of the Italian Mafia live in Switzerland than previously assumed, according to the Federal Office of Police. Read more: Mafia numbers in Switzerland higher than previously thought

The investigations revealed “traces of substantial investments of mafia-related capital in business ventures and companies”, the statement said.

They led to the seizure of assets worth €50 million and charges against 17 people and 12 real estate, construction and restoration businesses in the three countries.

Money from Brazil allegedly flowed, since 2016, through a network in Switzerland, Hong Kong and Singapore, into the pockets of important mafia families affiliated with Cosa Nostra, the Sicilian mafia, according to the police.

A Brazilian police statement said the mafia laundering network busted in Natal had been operating for almost decade using shell companies to hide funds coming from international criminal activities.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.