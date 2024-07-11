Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Barry Callebaut Slumps as Cocoa Prices Pressure Chocolate Demand

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Barry Callebaut AG’s shares plunged the most since 2015 as investors doubted whether chocolate demand would withstand sky-high cocoa prices.

The world’s largest bulk chocolate maker dropped as much as 11% on Thursday after reporting a slight decline in sales volume for the quarter through May. 

Cocoa prices have more than doubled this year on the back of weak harvests in the main producing countries, leaving investors fearing whether the higher input costs would destroy demand for chocolate. Meanwhile, Barry Callebaut’s US rival Mondelez International Inc. said it will look to keep chocolate affordable in anticipation of lower costs next year.

Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy said that Barry Callebaut “continues to face significant exogenous, unprecedented market headwinds” despite boasting a loyal customer base and encouraging growth rates. He expected cocoa prices to remain high this year.

 

Barry Callebaut said Thursday the prices it pay for cocoa beans have risen by 131% on average from a year ago. So far, the company has been able to pass the increases onto the majority of its costumers, seeing Swiss franc revenue grow by 16.3%.

Meanwhile, the implementation of a restructuring plan that was announced last year and included savings across the business was “well under way,” Chief Financial Officer Peter Vanneste said in a statement on Thursday.

–With assistance from Allegra Catelli.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

