Big Tech Rebounds as Traders Gear Up for Fed Day: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks rallied, with Nasdaq 100 index futures jumping more than 1%, as a flurry of bullish news powered a rebound in technology stocks. The yen strengthened after Japan raised interest rates.

ASML Holding NV surged 11% as Reuters reported that the US will exclude some countries from export restrictions. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gained in pre-market trading on an upbeat revenue forecast. Nvidia Corp. added 5.7% as Morgan Stanley said the selloff has opened up a good entry point.

Tech stocks have been hammered in recent days as earnings failed to live up to sky-high expectations and traders speculated that the artificial intelligence frenzy had become excessive. The S&P 500 was set to open 1% higher, which would erase Tuesday’s slump sparked by slower cloud growth at Microsoft Corp.

There’s an action-packed day ahead in markets, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expected to signal a potential rate cut for September and Meta Platforms Inc. due to report.

“I’m really satisfied with the earnings of AI stocks, it proves that it’s not a bubble,” said Fares Hendi, portfolio manager of at SG Prevoir in Paris. “The selloff wasn’t related to earnings but rather on valuation and some investors worrying about a bubble, but that’s not the case. For the moment, the cycle goes on.”

Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate and unveiled plans to halve bond purchases, underscoring its determination to normalize monetary policy. The yen strengthened more than 1.5% against the dollar and equities advanced after the decision, led by a surge of almost 5% in bank stocks.

“It fits under the umbrella of normalization, whether that’s from the BOJ or what we hear from the Fed later,” Grace Peters, global head of investment strategy at JPMorgan Private Bank, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “The theme of normalization is what we need to see to continue supporting equity markets and risk assets more broadly.”

Trading on the Swiss stock market was halted after a technical snag made it impossible to disseminate market pricing data. Activity is set to resume from 11:30 a.m. local time.

Oil extended gains after Hamas said Israel killed its political leader, stoking tensions in a region that produces around a third of the world’s crude. Israel’s shekel weakened more than 1% and was set for the biggest three-day selloff in two years.

Corporate Highlights:

HSBC Holdings Plc gained 4% after announcing a $3 billion share buyback after the lender reported earnings that beat expectations.

BBVA’s net income jumped in the second quarter, potentially providing tailwind in its campaign to take over competitor Banco Sabadell SA.

Danone SA’s revenue rose more than expected in the second quarter, driven by a recovery in the Asia region and the return of shoppers who’d turned from the brand amid cost-of-living pressures.

GSK Plc raised its profit forecast for the year as strong sales of drugs to treat HIV, cancer and lung disease helped drive the British drugmaker’s sales through the first half.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

US ADP employment change, Wednesday

Fed rate decision, Wednesday

Meta Platforms earnings, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, unemployment, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, Thursday

Amazon, Apple earnings, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US employment, factory orders, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9% as of 9:54 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.6%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0821

The Japanese yen rose 1.3% to 150.77 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.2318 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2828

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $66,319.85

Ether rose 1.2% to $3,320.59

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.14%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.32%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.01%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 2.1% to $80.32 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,420.59 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Alice Atkins.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.