Bond Rally Gains Steam as ECB Meets Inflation Goal: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A global bond rally got fresh fuel Tuesday from data that euro-area inflation has been mostly vanquished, emboldening bets on interest-rate cuts.

Treasuries advanced, while yields on 10-year German bonds fell as much as seven basis points to the lowest level since January. Contracts for the S&P 500 were little changed after the gauge notched a fresh record Monday following a third-quarter rally that capped the longest such winning stretch since 2021.

Optimism that the Federal Reserve can engineer the elusive “soft landing,” restricting policy but not so much that it chokes off growth, helped drive rallies in both bond and stock markets in the third quarter. Investors will be parsing data on US business activity due later, as concerns about slowing growth still tantamount.

Money markets imply a one-in-three chance the Fed will deliver another half-point cut in November, and price a total of about 190 basis points of easing by the end of next year. That scenario may not pan out as expected, Larry Fink warned.

“The amount of easing that’s in the forward curve is crazy,” Fink, the chief executive officer of BlackRock Inc. said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “There’s room for easing more, but not as much as the forward curve would indicate.”

Euro-area inflation slowed below the European Central Bank’s 2% target for the first time since 2021, prompting money markets to add to bets on a another quarter-point decrease by the ECB this month. Earlier, ECB President Christine Lagarde said the bank is becoming more optimistic about getting price pressures under control.

Meanwhile, oil prices dropped as prospects of a return of Libyan supply countered the risks of a wider conflict in the Middle East. Israel said it had begun “targeted ground raids” in Lebanon.

In US premarket trading, marine shipping firm ZIM Integrated Shipping fell as much as 4.9% in premarket trading after dockworkers walked out of every major port on the US East and Gulf coasts, marking the beginning of a strike. FedEx Corp. and United Parcel Service Inc. edged higher after Stifel said they are the “most obvious beneficiaries” of disruptions caused by the strike.

Key events this week:

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Fed Governor Lisa Cook, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and Boston Fed President Susan Collins speak Tuesday

ECB policy makers speaking include Olli Rehn, Luis de Guindos, Isabel Schnabel and Joachim Nagel on Tuesday

BOE chief economist Huw Pill speaks Tuesday

South Korea CPI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI on Wednesday

Fed speakers include Richmond’s Thomas Barkin, Cleveland’s Beth Hammack, St. Louis’s Alberto Musalem and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Wednesday

US nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:36 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.5% to $1.1084

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3317

The Japanese yen was little changed at 143.73 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $63,778.57

Ether rose 0.7% to $2,630.71

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.74%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 2.05%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.95%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $67.69 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,648 an ounce

