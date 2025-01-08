Bonds, Stocks Extend Selloff on US Tariff Anxiety: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Bonds and equities extended a selloff on Wednesday as traders assessed the heightened risk of future US tariffs and what that holds for inflation.

US Treasuries reversed earlier gains following a CNN report that Trump is considering declaring a national economic emergency to push through his tariff plans. In the UK, 10-year bond yields rose to their highest since 2008 while the 30-year inflation-linked note is now yielding more than 2%, the most since the Truss crisis of 2022.

Future contracts for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 declined 0.1%, paring a bigger drop as data showed that US private employment increased by less than expected in December. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 fell 0.4%. The dollar rose 0.4%.

The ongoing turmoil in markets shows how much traders are grappling with persistent US price pressures and uncertainty about the impact of President-elect Donald Trump’s key policies. US equities had a topsy-turvy start to the year while bonds continued their slide as a resilient economy forced traders to push back expectations of interest-rate cuts.

“Higher Treasury yields are a cause for concern for equity investors, especially when combined with speculation on what Trump may do,” said Lilian Chovin, head of asset allocation at Coutts & Co. in London. “Our view is that markets can digest higher yields, provided they are driven by stronger growth rather than inflation. In the near term it will be a challenge for risk assets.”

Amundi SA, Europe’s largest asset manager, sees a “reasonable” chance that the yield on 10-year Treasuries will again test the key level of 5%, a milestone only reached a handful of times over the past two decades.

Citigroup Inc.’s wealth division also said a return to 5% — while not its base case — would offer a “really appealing” level at which to add. The yield advanced 2 basis points to 4.70% on Wednesday.

“What the market doesn’t like is that if you add the latest US data, it accentuates the idea that not only will the Fed not cut this month, but even in the coming months,” said Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG in Paris.

Swap traders are continuing to push back their expectations on the timing and scope of interest rate cuts, pricing in only one 25 basis-point reduction in the second half of the year. Fed officials as recently last month saw two cuts for 2025.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Wednesday he believes inflation will continue to cool, offering support for cuts this year.

“As always, the extent of further easing will depend on what the data tell us about progress toward 2% inflation, but my bottom-line message is that I believe more cuts will be appropriate,” Waller said Wednesday in prepared remarks for an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development event in Paris.

Meanwhile, equity traders are bracing for further volatility over the coming weeks.

“These first trading days have been a good overview of what could happen this year,” said Mabrouk Chetouane, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers. “Inflation, tariffs, Trump, growth, monetary policy — all these concerns could bring uncertainty.”

Credit supply is also continuing after corporations and banks globally have raised roughly $111 billion this year through Tuesday. Spreads of corporate bonds remain near their lowest post-financial crisis level, despite the volatility in government debt.

Key events this week:

China CPI, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

US state funeral and national day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter is a federal holiday, Thursday

Fed’s Patrick Harker, Thomas Barkin, Jeff Schmid and Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Japan household spending, leading index, Friday

US jobs report, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 8:32 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0299

The British pound fell 1% to $1.2352

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 158.27 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $95,438.61

Ether fell 0.2% to $3,357.37

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.70%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.55%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 4.80%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $74.70 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,655.55 an ounce

