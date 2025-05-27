Bonds Rally, Dollar Rebounds on Japan Debt Plan: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Bonds rallied worldwide after Japan indicated it’s looking to stabilize its debt market after weeks of rising yields. The dollar bounced back.

Japan’s 20-year bond yield slid as much as 21 basis points after Bloomberg News reported the nation’s finance ministry asked market participants for their views on the appropriate amount of government debt issuance. Treasuries rallied — the rate on 10-year debt fell six basis points to 4.45% — as lower yields in Japan and a supply cutback are likely to curb competition for dollar assets.

Listen to the Stock Movers podcast on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen.

Equity-index futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 jumped more than 1%, holding their gains from Monday’s holiday, as President Donald Trump extended a deadline on implementing aggressive Euro-area tariffs. Shares in Europe edged higher. The yen fell.

Japan’s move suggests it’s trying to stabilize a market where relentless selling had pushed bond yields to record highs. A sale of 20-year debt last week got the weakest demand in more than a decade, while traders were nervous going into an auction of 40-year bonds on Wednesday.

“That potential lower issuance is giving Treasuries a nice helping hand,” said Michael Brown, strategist at Pepperstone Group in London. “For those seeking to buy long-term debt, lower JGB supply could force them into the Treasury complex.”

Japanese finance ministry’s questionnaire also asked for comments on the current market situation, which was unusual because of its timing and the wide group of people it went to, people familiar with the matter said.

Apart from Treasuries, long-term government bonds yields in Europe and elsewhere in Asia also fell as investors reacted to the news.

The reversal in dollar came after a gauge of the currency fell more than 7% this year. Trump’s tariff threats and the risk of a widening US fiscal deficit are showing up most clearly in the greenback, diminishing the appeal of the currency.

Investors are also gearing up for the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, the US personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy, which will be released Friday. The April reading is forecast to rise 0.1% based on consensus expectations.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 8:24 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 1.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1356

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 143.47 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.1868 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3550

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $109,214.61

Ether rose 0.7% to $2,585.84

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.45%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.52%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.62%

Commodities

Brent crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 1% to $3,310.10 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Ruth Carson.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.