Bonds Rally as Weak Retail Sales Bolster Fed Bets: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Treasury yields sank and stocks hovered near all-time highs as a weak reading on retail sales prompted an increase in bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Bonds rallied across the US curve, with the 10-year yield dropping below 4.5%. Money markets are now pricing in around 40 basis points of Fed cuts in 2025. Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, with Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp. leading gains in megacaps. Meta Platforms Inc. extended its advance into a 20th consecutive session. Intel Corp. headed toward its best week since at least 1982.

US retail sales slumped in January by the most in nearly two years, indicating an abrupt pullback by consumers after a spending spree in the closing months of 2024. The value of retail purchases, not adjusted for inflation, decreased 0.9% after an upwardly revised 0.7% gain in December.

“The consumer sentiment report showed people were getting nervous and today’s weak retail sales number confirmed it,” said David Russell at TradeStation. “However, the resulting slack is good news for the Fed and tilts the balance a little bit more toward rate cuts.”

The S&P 500 was little changed. The Nasdaq 100 wavered. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fluctuated. US markets will be closed Monday for Presidents’ Day.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.47%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%.

“Consumers pulled back hard on spending after a generous holiday season, but they were still willing to open their pocketbooks when it came to dining out,” said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “This suggests households remain confident in the economy even as policy uncertainty has risen.”

To Gary Schlossberg at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, evidence of slowing activity isn’t enough to offset recent signs of firming inflation and shift expectations back to an early rate cut by the Fed.

“Are consumers taking a break?” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “Investors should be careful not to extract too much meaning from one data point. However, weaker retail sales amid increasing or stubbornly high inflation is a burden for US consumers and companies. It’s too early to call it a trend, but if that trend were to develop, it would be a troubling sign.”

Will Compernolle at FHN Financial says he’s skeptical the report signals a true inflection point in consumer spending. Paired with an “overzealous reaction” to Thursday’s producer price index, bonds have moved into “overbought territory,” he said.

Separate data showed US industrial production rose in January by more than forecast, boosted by utilities in a month marked by colder temperatures, while manufacturing eased.

“The rise in industrial production in January is not as good as it looks,” said Ruben Gargallo Abargues at Capital Economics. “Despite some improvement in recent months, survey-based manufacturing activity indicators remain a little downbeat.”

Faster inflation in the US could end up being a “blessing in disguise” for financial markets because it will force President Donald Trump to opt for smaller trade tariffs, according to Bank of America Corp’s Michael Hartnett.

The strategist recommended buying bonds, saying that the 30-year Treasury yield likely reached a multi-year high of about 5% in January. The yield was trading near 4.7% on Friday. Hartnett also reiterated his preference for international equities over US stocks.

Corporate Highlights:

Airbnb Inc. issued an upbeat forecast for the first three months of 2025, citing “continued strong demand” after a bustling holiday travel season.

Applied Materials Inc., the largest US maker of chip-manufacturing equipment, issued a lukewarm revenue forecast for the current period, citing the risk of export controls crimping its business.

Coinbase Global Inc. said revenue more than doubled and profit increased more than forecast during last quarter’s Trump-inspired rally in digital assets.

DraftKings Inc. reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its sales guidance for the current year, overcoming concerns about a tough market for sports-betting operators.

Moderna Inc. recorded another quarterly loss as vaccine sales wane and the company had an unexpected charge for a canceled manufacturing contract.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. issued a disappointing earnings outlook for the current quarter, despite rivals including Fortinet Inc. and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. posting strong results.

Roku Inc., the streaming-video platform company, reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations.

SoundHound AI Inc., Serve Robotics Inc. and Nano-X Imaging Ltd. tumbled after Nvidia Corp. filed a 13F indicating that the chipmaker exited its stakes in the companies.

Hermès sales surged as wealthy shoppers snapped up its pricey handbags over the holiday season, underlining the brand’s resilience compared with luxury peers.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:20 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0501

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.2612

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 152.32 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $96,353.7

Ether rose 0.9% to $2,691.84

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.47%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.43%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.50%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $71.21 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $2,909.47 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from John Viljoen, Sagarika Jaisinghani, Margaryta Kirakosian, Julien Ponthus and Divya Patil.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.