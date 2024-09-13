Bonds Rise as Traders Step Up Bets Fed Will Go Big: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The world’s biggest bond market revived prospects for a half-point Federal Reserve rate cut next week, spurring a slide in Treasury yields and gains in stocks.

Bond yields dropped across the US curve, with shorter-maturities leading the move. Swap traders are currently pricing a 40% chance of a 50 basis-point reduction on Sept. 18. Investors expect a full percentage point of easing this year. In equities, industries that are considered to benefit the most from policy easing outperformed the broader market. The Russell 2000 of small caps rose 1.3%.

A steeper pace of cuts aligns with increasing worries about a more pronounced slowdown in the labor market. While the latest inflation prints showed a slight uptick in August, the core personal consumption expenditures index — which is the inflation metric the Fed watches — is expected to be softer.

Treasury two-year yields dropped seven basis points to 3.57%. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, climbing for a fifth straight session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.3%. The dollar fell. Gold hit another all-time high.

Here’s What Wall Street Says:

Neil Dutta at Renaissance Macro Research:

Yes, it is an uphill climb, but I think the Federal Reserve will cut its policy rate by 50 basis points at its upcoming meeting. The case for doing more upfront is strong.

A popular reason to not go 50 is the message it would send. “The Fed must know something the rest of us don’t” or so the thinking goes. I don’t buy this for a second. By this logic perhaps the Fed should not bother cutting at all, a real projection of confidence!

There are risks to the market if the Fed only goes 25, especially given the unlikely threshold of a “dovish cut” being met. So, a “how-the-market-would-respond” argument does not feel compelling. My own sense is that markets would welcome the move. It is a good thing that the Fed is trying to get onsides quickly.

Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com:

Judging by price action in the FX and rates markets, investors are certainly looking for a dovish rate decision. This could be in the form of a surprise 50 basis point cut, or 25 bps cut with a strong hint of at least one 50 bps cut in the remaining 2 meetings later this year.

It is all about the economic growth now and jobs market. You would think that after the hotter inflation data that the implied probability of a 50-bps cut would have dropped to zero. In fact, it did fall close to zero, but it has since bounced back and we are back to square one. This implies that there is an equally split chances of a 25bp or 50bp cut next week.

Dennis DeBusschere at 22V Research:

We get it. 25bp could lead to the Fed looking like they are “behind the curve”. But something else is going on that lowers that risk. High Frequency economic data is improving.

Charlie McElligott at Nomura:

And this is the issue: Now that market is back pricing as much likelihood on the 50bps as 25bps cut out of the gates…then anything but 50bps will disappointment market pricing.

Stock markets are likely to trade sideways until US employment data show clear signs of either weakening or strengthening, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists.

The team led by Michael Hartnett said there’s several market factors at play to support both bullish and bearish narratives. While the optimists say technology and semiconductor stocks — including this year’s leader Nvidia Corp. — have bounced off key technical levels, the pessimists warn that “nothing good happens” when bond yields and banking stocks decline at the same time.

Corporate Highlights:

Boeing Co. factory workers walked off the job for the first time in 16 years, halting manufacturing across the planemaker’s Seattle hub after members of its largest union voted overwhelmingly to reject a contract offer and go on strike.

Energy company Halliburton Co. was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets downgraded to sector perform from outperform.

Furniture retailer RH reported second-quarter revenue and profit that topped Wall Street expectations. The company touted an improvement in customer demand in recent months, though it cut its sales forecast for the year, saying revenue will lag demand as it adjusts its assortment.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 9:32 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.3%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.4%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1093

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3143

The Japanese yen rose 0.9% to 140.53 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $57,759.98

Ether fell 0.2% to $2,348.03

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.65%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.14%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.77%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $69.44 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $2,577.74 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.