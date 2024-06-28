Britain’s Princess Anne discharged from hospital after head injury

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s Princess Anne, King Charles’ younger sister, has been discharged from hospital, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, after a five night stay due to a minor head injury believed to have been caused by a horse.

The palace said that the 73-year-old, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth, had returned home to Gatcombe Park in southwest England and would be recuperate there and return to public duty when her medical team allow.

“I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay,” her husband Tim Laurence said.

Anne was hurt on Sunday while she was out walking in the grounds of her estate. There were horses in the vicinity at the time of the incident and her medical team said the head injuries were consistent with impact from a horse’s head or legs.

A royal source said Anne, a former Olympic equestrian, had suffered a concussion and had been unable to recall what happened.

The Palace had said on Monday that she was expected to make a full recovery from the injury.

However, her upcoming engagements have been postponed and the injury meant Anne did not fly to Canada as planned this week.

