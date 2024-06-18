Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

British actor Ian McKellen recovering after falling off London stage

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) -British actor Ian McKellen, 85, fell off a London stage mid-performance and is now recovering after being taken to hospital, a theatre statement said on Tuesday.

McKellen is starring as John Falstaff in “Player Kings”, a production of William Shakespeare’s “Henry IV, Parts One and Two”, in the capital’s West End theatre district.

In a fight scene during Monday evening’s performance, McKellen lost his footing and fell off the front of the stage, crying out as staff rushed to help, media reported.

The show was cancelled and the actor was taken to hospital.

“Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits,” the theatre statement said.

The performance on Tuesday was cancelled to give McKellen a chance to rest and the play will resume on Wednesday, it added.

McKellen is best known for playing Gandalf in the film versions of “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” and was also Magneto in the “X-Men” movies.

His stage career stretches back to 1961, where his credits include playing Richard III, King Lear and Macbeth.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Kylie MacLellan and William James)

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
68 Likes
78 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR