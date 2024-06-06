British broadcaster missing in Greece after lone coastal walk

ATHENS (Reuters) – Well-known British journalist Michael Mosley was missing on Thursday after taking a coastal walk alone on the Greek island of Symi, police officials said.

The TV doctor was last seen at 1:30pm local time (1030 GMT) on Wednesday when he set out on a short stroll along a path between Agios Nikolaos beach to the village of Pedi, one of the officials said.

His wife reported him missing on Thursday morning.

A search operation was launched by police, the coast guard and the fire brigade on the small island in the eastern Aegean Sea near Turkey, another official said.

Mosley, 67, is a broadcaster well known in the UK for programmes including the BBC series Trust Me, I’m a Doctor. He also appeared on BBC’s The One Show and ITV’s This Morning.

He popularised the 5:2 diet which endorses intermittent fasting.

A fire brigade team has been deployed from the nearby island of Rhodes and was using drones to find him. Police have also requested a helicopter, the first official said.

Symi is a sparsely populated rocky island about 10 miles long with around 2,500 residents.