Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

British power generator Drax expects annual profit at top-end of market forecast

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – British power generator Drax forecast annual profit to be at the top-end of market expectations after it posted a rise in profit for the first half of the year on Friday on strong demand for renewable energy.

The company, which is UK’s largest renewable power firm by output, said adjusted core profit for 2024 is expected to be above analysts’ consensus of 961 million pounds ($1.24 billion), according to a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.7775 pounds)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR