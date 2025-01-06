Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

BTG Close to Acquiring Julius Baer’s Unit in Brazil

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Banco BTG Pactual SA, the biggest independent investment bank in Latin America, is close to a deal to acquire Julius Baer Group Ltd.’s Brazil unit, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The price for the business, which has about 70 billion reais ($11.5 billion) in assets under management and under custody, could reach about 1 billion reais, people said last month. The goal is to come to an agreement as soon as this month, those people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential talks. The negotiations are ongoing and could still fall apart. 

Other banks that had shown interest include Banco Santander Brasil SA, XP Inc. and Banco Safra SA, according to the people.

Julius Baer opened an office in Brazil in 2005 and after that bought two of the biggest family offices in the nation, GPS and Reliance, merging the firms in February 2020 and creating an entity that now has around 300 employees.

BTG has a multifamily office business with more than 40 billion reais in assets under management, and Julius Baer’s business could be combined with this strategy, the people said. 

Representatives for BTG and Julius Baer declined to comment on a possible combination. 

O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim reported earlier Monday that BTG was close to an agreement for the unit. 

Julius Baer hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to seek buyers for the operation, people familiar with the matter said in November, a move that could help the Swiss bank right its footing after some high-profile setbacks.

The company initially struggled to regain investor confidence after its exposure to Austrian tycoon Rene Benko’s crumbling property empire sent the shares tumbling. The stock has since been gaining ground and is up about 24% in the past 12 months, compared with a 4.5% increase for the Swiss Market Index.

The company sold €500 million ($520 million) of new debt in September in its first euro bond sold to international investors since former Chief Executive Officer Philipp Rickenbacher left the bank.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
60 Likes
33 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
28 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi

Have you heard something about Swiss diplomacy that you’d like us to fact check?

Not all information circulating about Switzerland’s foreign relations is accurate or well understood. Tell us what you'd like us to fact check or clarify.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR