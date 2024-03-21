Burning object thrown at Israeli embassy in Hague, Dutch police say

THE HAGUE (Reuters) -A burning object was thrown at the Israeli embassy in the Hague on Thursday morning, Dutch police said, adding that they have arrested a suspect.

Neither the police nor embassy officials gave any further description of the object. No-one was wounded during the incident which is being investigated, the police said in a post on social media platform X, without giving more details.

There has been a rapid rise in the number of hate crimes reported across Europe since the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza began last October.

A statement posted on the official X account of the Israeli embassy in The Hague confirmed the incident and said it was unacceptable that such an attack could be carried out in the Netherlands.

“This proves the dangerous consequences of the worrying trend of increasing hatred and incitement,” the post added.

The Netherlands had added extra security at the Israeli embassy in The Hague following threats.

In January, an object believed to be an explosive device was found outside the Israeli embassy in Sweden. The matter is being investigated as a suspected terrorist crime.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Christina Fincher and Hugh Lawson)