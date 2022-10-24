Art Basel boasts successful Paris debut

The main entrance to the Grand Palais Ephémère during the Paris+ par Art Basel exhibition in Paris. Keystone / Teresa Suarez

The Art Basel art fair looks back on a successful first edition in the French capital, Paris. Around 40,000 people visited the fair at the Grand Palais Ephémère on the four public days and the preview day.

This content was published on October 24, 2022 - 08:25

Key-SDA/SWI-del

The fair's management also reported "strong sales in all market sectors" on Sunday evening. Leading art collectors and museum people from all over the world had travelled to Paris par Art Basel.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his culture minister, Rima Abdul Malak, also visited the fair.

With 156 galleries from 30 countries, the first edition of Paris par Art was considerably smaller than its parent fair in the Swiss city of Basel, which in the summer accommodated almost twice as many galleries.

In Basel, around 70,000 visitors had attended the fair.

Articles in this story Anti-Semitism in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative