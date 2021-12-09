Why Switzerland props up its ailing sugar industry

In less than a decade the surface area dedicated to growing sugar beets in Switzerland has dropped from 20,000 hectares to 16,500 hectares Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Every year from October to December more than 1.5 million tonnes of sugar beets grown in Switzerland are harvested to supply the country’s sugar industry – an industry being kept alive by massive government subsidies. SWI swissinfo.ch reports from Aarberg, home to the country’s largest sugar factory.

Samuel Jaberg

The thick white plume of smoke rises through the morning fog of the Bernese Seeland as we approach the town of Aarberg, located in the heart of the region sometimes referred to as Switzerland’s vegetable garden. The scent of caramel and earth swirl through the air as the enormous storage vats belonging to the Sucre Suisse (Sugar Switzerland) factory appear through the mist.

Making its way through the factory gates is a stream of trucks, tractors and trains – all loaded to the brim with freshly harvested sugar beets. During peak production season from October to December, more than 10,000 tonnes of the white root vegetable arrive daily from across the country.

In a process practically unchanged since the factory opened in 1912, the beets are cleaned, pulped and transformed into sugar. An incessant noise accompanies the shift workers as they go about their business 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Every day during the high season the plant churns out nearly 1,000 tonnes of sugar.

Aarberg is the Swiss sugar capital. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Sugar beets are transported by rail and road. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

The Aarberg sugar factory is active seven days a week and 24 hours a day between October and December. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

The arrivals are weighed separately and samples are taken from each batch to measure the sugar content and the quality of the beets. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Unloading of sugar beets. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

The beets are unloaded from the trailers with the help of water cannon. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

The beets are then washed and pulped. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

The gigantic open-air warehouse where the beets for the weekend's production are stored. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

During the high season, about 10,000 tonnes of beet are transported daily to the Aarberg sugar factory. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Climate change and prolonged periods of drought are putting a strain on sugar beet cultivation. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Jura limestone and coal are used in the sugar purification process. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

A giant cleaning machine removes the soil from the beets before they are processed. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

The beet pulp after chopping. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

The purified and filtered juice is reduced to dry matter in these evaporation units. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

This syrup contains 70% dry content. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Syrup samples are carefully analysed in the laboratory. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

The syrup is concentrated and crystallised under vacuum in cooking vats. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

The employees of the Aarberg factory constantly monitor the quality of the sugar. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

The silos of the Aarberg sugar factory have a capacity of about 90,000 tonnes of sugar. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Molasses, a byproduct of sugar production, is used in the industry and as animal feed. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Almost 80% of the sugar produced in Aarberg is intended for the food industry. The rest is packaged for Swiss households Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Sugar production is almost fully automated. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Sugar in one-kilo packages waiting to be delivered to supermarkets. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Price in freefall

The Aarberg site is one of two – the other is in Frauenfeld, northeastern Switzerland – owned by Sucre Suisse. Together they account for all of Switzerland’s sugar production capacity, which tops out at around 270,000 tonnes annually. More than two-thirds of the sugar produced by Sucre Suisse is gobbled up by the country’s food industry, with clients including the makers of Red Bull and Rivella drinks, multinational food and drinks conglomerate Nestlé, and chocolate maker Lindt.

“Switzerland has a sugar self-sufficiency rate of nearly 80%,” says Raphael Wild, head of communications at Sucre Suisse. Most of the shortfall is imported from the European Union, with 3,300 tonnes of cane sugar imported from Mauritius.

It usually takes eight beets to produce one kilo of sugar. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

But the local industry is fragile. The negotiated price of Swiss sugar is calculated in line with the global market, which is subject to price fluctuations. Bilateral agreements also link prices to those of the EU, which have fallen sharply since 2017, when Brussels freed up production volumes and removed export restrictions. This dragged down prices in Switzerland, hitting local farmers’ profit margins and driving many to abandon the market.

Growing subsidies

In less than a decade the surface area dedicated to growing sugar beets in Switzerland has declined from 20,000 hectares to 16,500 hectares. Today the crop accounts for just under 2% of the country’s usable agriculture space, and the number of people farming beets has dropped from 6,000 five years ago to 4,500 today.

In 2018, in a bid to halt the industry’s decline, the government increased subsidies for beets growers by CHF300/ha ($325/ha) to CHF2,100/ha. It also put a premium on organic production and introduced a customs protection of at least CHF70 per tonne of sugar. In September parliament extended the measures until 2023.

This year the industry breathed a small sigh of relief as global conditions improved.

“Prices are again rising. This is largely due to a historic drought which hit Brazil this year. Sugar cane crops suffered enormously, creating a global shortage,” Wild says.

The respite is expected to be temporary. Wild says it would be impossible for Swiss sugar to compete with foreign products without state support.

“It is obvious that without these government contributions to beets farmers, from which we benefit indirectly, we would be forced to close our business,” he says.

The sugar is stored in silos with a capacity of 60,000 tonnes. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Taxpayers foot the bill

Switzerland’s sugar industry costs taxpayers around CHF70 million a year.

“It is the equivalent of nearly CHF4,000 in subsidies per hectare, which is more than most other crops,” says Vision Landwirtschaft, a thinktank made up of independent farming professionals that aims to encourage sustainable development and improve the economic position of Swiss agriculture.

Furthermore, the thinktank says beets are voracious consumers of pesticides, provoke soil erosion and create heavy soil compaction.

However, Wild says a study commissioned by Sucre Suisse found that Swiss sugar is 30% more sustainable than that produced in the EU.

Farmers call for return of banned pesticide Sugar beet crops are often damaged by viral jaundice, a virus transmitted by aphids. In the past, to defeat the disease, farmers treated beet seeds before planting with Gaucho, a neonicotinoid-based insecticide. Gaucho was banned on January 1, 2019, owing to its toxicity to bees and aquatic organisms. To limit viral jaundice, farmers say they must now spray infected beets more often with insecticides that are still authorised, accept higher percentages of crop losses, or stop growing beets altogether. So far, the Federal Office of Agriculture has rejected farmers’ demands that Gaucho be reauthorised for use. In September, canton Fribourg lodged a parliamentary initiative calling for provisional reauthorisation of the controversial insecticide. Fribourg parliamentarians behind the initiative say reauthorising Gaucho would ensure the survival of the Swiss sugar industry. End of insertion

The industry’s supporters argue that, because sugar is one of the basic foods stored by the government in the event of a crisis, maintaining sugar production in Switzerland is crucial. Strategic food reserves must be enough to cover three months of local consumption.

In a written reply to a motion put forward by Ursula Schneider Schüttel from the Social Democratic Party, the government justified its support for the industry: “Sugar is considered a basic commodity, [and] the creation of reserves is compulsory under the law on the country’s economic supply.”

But critics are sceptical. “If we were left to ourselves in a crisis, we could not eat sugar by the spoonful,” Patrick Dümmler from thinktank Avenir Suisse told Swiss public television, SRF. He argues that state support for Switzerland’s sugar industry is also bad from a health standpoint. “That’s why I think the importance of security of supply for the country is exaggerated.”