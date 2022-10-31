Geldcast Update: Central banks in a stagflation dilemma

swissinfo.ch

The economy is weakening noticeably in many areas. At the same time, inflation is still clearly too high. This poses a dilemma for central banks: should they continue to raise interest rates to fight inflation or should they lower them again to support the economy?

This content was published on October 31, 2022 - 09:00

Fabio Canetg

A weak economy with sharply rising prices at the same time: This is every central banker's nightmare. But in the United States, the United Kingdom and the Eurozone, that is exactly what is happening again.

In the US, the economy has hardly grown since the beginning of the year; nevertheless, inflation is still far too high at 8.3%. The situation is similar in the UK: There, the economy is even shrinking, while inflation is a whopping 10.1%. And in the Eurozone, too, there is a threat of weak growth next year, with unabated high inflation.

The problem is that the central banks cannot bring inflation down and support the economy at the same time. How could it come to this? And how will the central banks deal with stagflation? Find out this and more in the latest Geldcast update.



