Inside Geneva: UN correspondents roundup
2022 has been a momentous year: the war in Ukraine, unprecedented droughts and floods, new disease outbreaks. This week on the Inside Geneva podcast, journalists reflect on the past year.This content was published on December 13, 2022 - 11:00
“It was quite shocking waking up in the morning to that news. I remember the UN Refugee Agency already on the first day was saying 100,000 people had been displaced,” says Nina Larson of Agence France-Presse (AFP).
There is a new war in Europe. What does it mean for the UN and multilateralism?
“The UN was here to prevent new wars from happening. I think we can clearly say this part of the UN failed,” says Dorian Burkhalter of SWI swissinfo.ch.
“I think there’s a big challenge on the Geneva Conventions and many other multilateral organisations,” says Christiane Oelrich of Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA).
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights turns 75 next year. Will 2023 see an ideological battle over it?
“There’s a reason they call UN Human Rights Commissioner the toughest job at the UN. You can’t do nice things like bring food to hungry people,” says Imogen Foulkes, host of the Inside Geneva podcast.
