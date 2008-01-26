The economics ministry said on Saturday that the agreement with Canada would eliminate or reduce duties on industrial goods and processed agricultural products. The Efta ministers also acknowledged a report conducted last year which concluded that a comprehensive trade and investment agreement between the Efta states and India would significantly enhance bilateral economic relations and strengthen the competitiveness of firms of both parties.

Leuthard signs trade accord with Canada Jan 26, 2008 - 16:27 Swiss Economics Minister Doris Leuthard and ministers from Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway have signed a free trade agreement with Canada. At the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, the ministers of the four European Free Trade Association (Efta) states also launched free trade negotiations with India. The economics ministry said on Saturday that the agreement with Canada would eliminate or reduce duties on industrial goods and processed agricultural products. The Efta ministers also acknowledged a report conducted last year which concluded that a comprehensive trade and investment agreement between the Efta states and India would significantly enhance bilateral economic relations and strengthen the competitiveness of firms of both parties.