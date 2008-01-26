Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Leuthard signs trade accord with Canada

...

Swiss Economics Minister Doris Leuthard and ministers from Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway have signed a free trade agreement with Canada.

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, the ministers of the four European Free Trade Association (Efta) states also launched free trade negotiations with India.

The economics ministry said on Saturday that the agreement with Canada would eliminate or reduce duties on industrial goods and processed agricultural products.

The Efta ministers also acknowledged a report conducted last year which concluded that a comprehensive trade and investment agreement between the Efta states and India would significantly enhance bilateral economic relations and strengthen the competitiveness of firms of both parties.


Links

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Podcast