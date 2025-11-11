Inside Geneva podcast: war and the press

How do journalists report on war when they’re denied access?

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

“For the first time I think since the Second World War, Israel has not allowed foreign journalists to come into Gaza. This is unprecedented,” says Israeli journalist Meron Rapoport.

Palestinian journalists, who live in Gaza, have paid a terrible price for their reporting.

“Gaza has been a horror story. The Committee to Protect Journalists estimates that around 200 Palestinian journalists have been killed in the past two years,” says Nick Cumming-Bruce, contributor for the New York Times.

Many appear to have been deliberately targeted.

Israel's war in Gaza: how the humanitarian crisis unfolded

Irene Khan, UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression and opinion, says: “I’ve been told by journalists that wearing a jacket marked ‘press’ doesn’t protect you. It actually makes you a target. That is just unacceptable.”

Aid agencies travel to Gaza – they, too, report on what they see.

“We’ve reported on a war on children, a famine and a polio outbreak. Always, always, and only with data and testimonials,” says James Elder from the UN children’s charity Unicef.

But often their evidence has been dismissed.

“There is no famine in the Gaza Strip. It is simply not true,” said Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

Should journalists have pushed harder for access?

“International media should have told Israel, ‘We won’t accept any comments from the Israeli government unless you allow us access,’” adds Rapoport.

Join host Imogen Foulkes for a fascinating discussion.

