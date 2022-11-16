Limited number of drugs account for a fifth of all costs

Rising healthcare costs are one of the biggest concerns of Swiss people, and their government. Keystone / Ennio Leanza

A lack of transparency around the pricing of many top-selling drugs is also a problem, said an umbrella group of Swiss health insurers on Wednesday.

This content was published on November 16, 2022 - 12:15

Keystone-SDA/dos

The Curafutura association said that around a fifth of all medicine costs – some CHF8 million ($8.5 billion) per year – are accounted for by just 20 drugs. Of these, seven are based on an opaque pricing model, “where we only know the final sale price” but not more, the association said at its annual press conference.

According to an analysis presented by the group, the 20 medicines generated profits of CHF1.7 billion between October 2021 and September 2022 – a profit increase of 13%, compared to 5% for other medicines on the federal list of specialist drugs.

As such, Curafutura said the government’s plans to continue developing the current pricing model was questionable, and that other models to stabilise prices should be considered.

The rising cost of healthcare, and how to best control it, is a perennial concern both for government and population in Switzerland. In 2023, the cost of compulsory health insurance is to increase by an average of 6.6%, the biggest annual rise in a decade. The price of an average monthly adult premium is set to climb to almost CHF400.

