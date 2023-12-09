Nonagenarian Swiss artist Ted Scapa has died
The Swiss artist Ted Scapa has died at the age of 92.
The family confirmed a report by the news portal blick.ch to the news agency Keystone-SDA.
Scapa was born in Amsterdam in 1931. The illustrator became known to a wide audience through the children's programme Das Spielhaus (The playhouse) on Swiss television in the 1960s and 1970s.
As a cartoonist, Scapa drew for the international press for many years and published numerous children's books and cartoon collections. Scapa usually creates a series of pictures on one theme. Scapa lived in Vallamand, canton Vaud, on Lake Murten for many years. Since February 2021, the artist has lived in a retirement home in Bern.
