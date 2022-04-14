Swiss-based trading firm Kolmar faces criminal inquiry

Diesel from the Libya's state-owned National Oil Cooperation was smuggled to Malta. Keystone/Str

The Swiss justice authorities have opened criminal proceedings for alleged smuggling of gasoil belonging to a Libyan state-owned company.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) on Thursday confirmed that it has launched formal investigations into a Swiss-based trading company, Kolma, for complicity in pillage.

The move follows a criminal complaint handed in by the non-governmental TRIAL InternationalExternal link organisation two years ago.

The OAG said the suspicions had been substantiated in a preliminary investigation according to the Keystone-SDA news agency. It declined to give further information.

KolmarExternal link has rejected the allegations following an an investigation conducted with the Swiss NGO Public Eye that traced the transnational oil trading network originating in Libya.

According to the investigation, Kolmar purchased more than 50,000 tonnes of gasoil from Libya in 2014 and 2015, which, with the help of armed groups and a series of middlemen, were diverted and stored in Malta.

“The initiation of proceedings against a Swiss company in such a case is an important step forward in the pursuit of accountability for economic actors who are active in conflict zones,” TRIAL said.

