Swiss clinic peddled ‘mind control’ conspiracy theories

Satanist conspiracy theories were part of patient treatment at a private psychiatric clinic in northeastern Switzerland.

This content was published on December 3, 2022 - 13:17

The results of an administrative investigation against the private psychiatric clinic Clienia Littenheid in canton Thurgau were released on Friday. Investigators concluded that a conspiracy narrative of "ritual violence and mind control" was one of the themes in the clinic's trauma therapy services.

The report shows that one physician at the clinic developed "a particular interest in the theme of ritual violence, even to the point of a fascination with Satanist ritual violence and mind control”. This physician influenced the culture of both trauma services with the result that the topic of ritual abuse and mind control was integrated by other physicians into much of the treatment in the trauma service.

This kind of therapy involves making patients believe that they were abused by Satanic criminal groups who could remotely control their personalities through programming. Thanks to this control, the victims could be used as sex workers or drug couriers, for example.

One doctor's license was revoked, a disciplinary reprimand and various fines were issued, the cantonal department said. Several criminal complaints have been filed.

According to the clinic, the psychiatrist directly involved was suspended in 2021 and then dismissed. The clinic also announced that it had suspended its chief physician and medical director after learning that she is under criminal investigation.

"Such an attitude has no place in the clinic, nor in continuing education that contains or touches such ideology in any way," the clinic stated in a press release.

Two other psychiatric clinics in Switzerland have also been accused of practicing ritual violence and mind control therapy.

