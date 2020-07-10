Swiss travellers no longer have to quarantine for UK

Passengers at Heathrow Airport, London, in June Keystone / Will Oliver





Those travelling from Switzerland will no longer have to self-isolate for two weeks when they arrive in the UK, the UK authorities have announced.

On Friday, the UK government issued a list for England of more than 70 countries for which it was no longer necessary to undertake 14 days of Covid-19 quarantine. This includes Switzerland, as well as neighbours France, Germany, Austria, Italy and Liechtenstein.

Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland have also lifted their quarantine restrictions for Switzerland.

There are however different self-isolation rules and penalties depending on where you are travelling to in the UK, the UK embassy in Bern stated. It is best to check the latest guidance. For example, Scotland still requires people travelling from Spain to quarantine, unlike England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Travel corridors

Before Friday Swiss travellers were required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival in the UK. The introduction of “travel corridors” has now changed that.

However, passengers from exempted countries must complete a passenger locator form and must present these details upon arrival in the UK. The measures affect travel by air, rail or boat.

Passengers are still required to self-isolate if they have visited any country that is not on the list in the previous 14 days, the guidance says.

Switzerland lifted its entry restrictions for the European Union, EFTA states and the UK on 15 June.