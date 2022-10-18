Fourth Swiss restaurant awarded three Michelin stars

Sven Wassmer (centre) and some of his team at Memories in Bad Ragaz, eastern Switzerland Ppr Media Relations Ag

Switzerland now has four restaurants with three Michelin stars: MemoriesExternal link, in eastern Switzerland, has joined the exclusive clubExternal link alongside Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville in Crissier, the Cheval Blanc in Basel and Schloss Schauenstein in Fürstenau.

October 18, 2022

A record number of 30 establishments have also been awarded their first star, a third of which are in French-speaking Switzerland.

“2022 was an exceptional year for Swiss gastronomy,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, on Monday, when the Swiss 2022 selection was announced at the Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL). “Despite difficult times, it has continued to thrive throughout the country. Our inspectors were really impressed by the expertise and innovation of Swiss restaurateurs.”

Sven Wassmer, the 35-year-old head chef at Memories, was honoured for his “impeccable know-how, his ability to focus on the essentials, his authentic and unique style and his selection of the best products”, according to a statement.

Poullennec added that Wassmer’s innovative dishes “celebrate the Alpine region in all its dimensions”.

Diners at Memories can choose between a seven-, nine- or 11-course menu, which will currently set them back CHF229 ($230), CHF279 or CHF329.

The previous Swiss restaurant to join the three-star club was the Cheval Blanc in 2015External link.

Memories is also one of 11 restaurants to have been awarded the Michelin Green Star. This distinction, which rewards sustainability, is now held by 29 Swiss establishments.

Vegan star

Five Swiss restaurants were awarded two stars, bringing the total to 25External link: the two La Brezza restaurants in Ascona and Arosa, Roots in Basel, Igniv Zürich in Zurich and Skin’s in Lenzburg.

The 30 new one-star restaurants mean 109 establishments have one Michelin starExternal link.

For the first time in Switzerland the Michelin Guide has awarded a star to a 100% vegan restaurant: KLE in Zurich, where the kitchen is run by chef Zineb Hattab.

