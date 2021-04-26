Telecoms company Sunrise to axe 660 jobs

In in seven employees of Switzerland's second-biggest telecoms company is set to lose his or her job. © Keystone/Christian Beutler

Switzerland’s second biggest telecoms group, Sunrise UPC, says it will cut 600 jobs by the end of 2022, following UPC's CHF6.8 billion ($7.4 billion) takeover of Sunrise Communications last year.

This content was published on April 26, 2021 - 12:06

swissinfo.ch/ug

About 450 redundancies are expected, representing 13.5% of the company’s 3,350 full-time posts, Sunrise UPC said in a statement on Monday.

About 300 redundancies would take place this year and 150 in 2022. In addition, around 150 jobs would be reduced through attrition by the end of 2022, it said.

Experts say the cuts are more modest than initially announced in January.

Representatives of Sunrise UPC and trade unions have conducted an in-depth evaluation of the restructuring process, according to a joint statementExternal link by the company and the syndicom trade union.

A Sunrise spokesman told the Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA that jobs in the back office, and management level are more affected by redundancies than customer service units.

Liberty Global, the parent company of Sunrise UPC, concluded the takeover last November to become the main competitor of the majority state-owned Swisscom.