Campaigners urge UN rights chief to act on China Xinjiang abuse report

By Emma Farge

GENEVA (Reuters) – Campaign groups called on the United Nations human rights chief on Thursday to take more action over what they said were documented abuses against Uyghurs and other Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region.

The groups, including the World Uyghur Congress and Amnesty International said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk had not followed up on a 2022 report by his own predecessor that found China may have committed crimes against humanity.

China defended its record and dismissed the groups’ statement given at a meeting in the Geneva headquarters of the U.N. Human Rights Council.

Volker did not attend the meeting and his office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. After taking office in October 2022, the Austrian former lawyer said he stood by the report and wanted to engage China over the findings.

The August 2022 report, produced under the leadership of the last commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, said the extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang may be an international crime.

China has repeatedly denied accusations of abuses in its northwest Xinjiang region.

Just before Turk took office, mostly non-Western members of the Rights Council voted down a motion brought by the U.S., Britain and other mostly Western powers to hold a debate about the report – a result that was seen as a diplomatic victory for Beijing.

“To date there has been no action, no meaningful action,” Zumretay Arkin, a spokesperson for the World Uyghur Congress, told Thursday’s meeting. “We are here to remind everyone … that impunity cannot be the solution.”

The campaign groups, also including Human Rights Watch and the International Service for Human Rights, translated the 2022 report into five languages, published them and called for Turk to give an update on how his office and China had responded to the report’s recommendations.

China’s attache at its mission in Geneva, Zhu Kexing, told the session: “In order to discredit China and hinder China’s development, a small number of NGOs and Western countries do not hesitate to act as liars and rumour-makers to serve their anti-China separatist plots.”

Several countries including the United States and Australia also voiced concerns about the lack of follow-up on the 2022 report but stopped short of giving specific recommendations on how Turk’s office should react.