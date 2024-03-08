China Allows Visa-Free Travel From Four More European Countries

1 minute

(Bloomberg) — China will allow visa-free entry for travelers from more European countries in an apparent bid to attract more tourists and foreign investment.

A trial program will allow nationals from Austria, Belgium, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg and Switzerland to enter China without a visa starting March 14, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday in a briefing on the sidelines of a gathering of the National People’s Congress, the country’s parliament.

Visa-free arrangements for Ireland and Switzerland were previously announced in January during Premier Li Qiang’s visit to those countries, though a date wasn’t disclosed then.

Wang’s announcement raised the number of countries China granted visa exemptions since July 2023 to 15.

Beijing has scrapped visa requirements for an increasing number of European and Asian nations as the world’s second-largest economy works to promote tourism and business links amid domestic pressures from deflation and subdued demand.

Asked about China’s relations with Europe at the briefing, Wang reiterated that both sides should be partners. “We hope that China-Europe relations can see green light all the way, without any obstruction,” Wang said. “Mutual interests far exceed differences.”

–With assistance from Colum Murphy.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.