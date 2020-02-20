“Crime scene”: a Crédit Suisse building in Geneva, after a 2016 climate demo. (Keystone / Magali Girardin)

A Geneva court has found a member of the ‘Breakfree’ climate activist group guilty of vandalising a Crédit Suisse bank during a 2018 demonstration.

The 23-year-old was sentenced for having daubed a Crédit Suisse façade with red handprints, an action he said was done to protest against the bank’s investments in fossil fuels.

Judges agreed neither with this defence, nor with the argument by the young man’s lawyer that the action was justified by the climate emergency. “It would be obscene to convict young people and let the banks destroy the planet,” Laila Batou had said during the trial.

The man was nevertheless handed a lighter sentence than originally demanded: 10 “daily monetary penalties” of CHF30 ($30.50) each, rather than 20 days. If unpaid, each daily penalty corresponds to one day in custody.

He was also ordered to pay Crédit Suisse a clean-up fee of CHF2,250 despite claiming the paint used was washable.

The Geneva verdict comes after a district court in Lausanne in January acquitted twelve climate activists of trespassing on a Crédit Suisse premises in 2018 to stage a mock tennis match – a reference to Roger Federer’s sponsorship deal with the bank. The canton Vaud prosecutor’s office subsequently announced the verdict would be appealed.

Keystone-SDA/dos

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018