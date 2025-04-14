Clariant Explores Ways to Boost Valuation After Slump, Sources Say

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Clariant AG is exploring ways to boost its share price after the chemical producer lost roughly half its value over the past three years, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Swiss company has been speaking with investment banks to solicit ideas on how to ensure its valuation better matches its business performance, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Advisers have been canvassing shareholders for their views on a range of strategic issues, from the company’s operations and quality of its earnings guidance, to whether it should pursue acquisitions or divestments, the people said. They’ve even asked whether investors think Clariant should be sold or taken private, though Clariant doesn’t intend to pursue such a move, according to some of the people.

Clariant’s biggest investor is Saudi Basic Industries Corp., which owns a 31.5% stake in the company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Europe’s chemical industry has been in turmoil for the past few years as it grapples with high energy costs that have worsened following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Clariant shares recently hit the lowest level since 2011 and have fallen about 19% in Zurich trading this year, giving the company a market value of 2.7 billion Swiss francs ($3.3 billion).

Deliberations are ongoing and it’s unclear whether they will lead to any strategic shift by Clariant, said the people. A spokesperson for Clariant declined to comment.

Clariant’s catalyst business, which produces enzymes and other substances that make chemical processes more efficient, has been a problem child for the company, weighing on its performance. Elsewhere, Clariant has been the subject of allegations around price fixing in the ethylene market. It’s facing a damages claim from TotalEnergies SE after being sued by BASF SE. Clariant has firmly rejected the allegations.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.