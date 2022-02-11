Climate activists fined for Swiss protest action

Demonstrators show their support for the defendants outside the court in Lausanne. © Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Twelve environmental protestors were handed fines by a Swiss court for public order offences during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in 2019.

The latest court hearing, in the western Swiss city of Lausanne, is part of a string of trials relating to climate protests in 2019 and 2020.

The defendants argued that they were justified in ignoring police demands to disband because climate change represents an “imminent danger” to society.

But the judge threw out their claims and handed out fines along with ordering the defendants to pay legal costs.

The protestors were found to have illegally blocked a public place and roads, which also delayed an ambulance. The judge said police had shown sufficient tolerance during the demonstration.

“We tried everything to make the judge understand people's concern. But we did not manage to crumble his reinforced concrete shell,” said one defendant after the trial.

Other climate demonstrators have also been punished by the courts in recent weeks. Around a dozen trials have been scheduled in Switzerland this year involving some 60 protestors.

