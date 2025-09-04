Natural hazards the greatest uncertainty for Blatten’s future

"We want to rebuild, but we want to rebuild in a safe place," said a member of the Valais cantonal government, Franz Ruppen. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

On Wednesday, cantonal and municipal authorities presented a roadmap for the reconstruction of the Swiss village of Blatten, which was destroyed by a landslide last spring.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Naturgefahren als grösster Unsicherheitsfaktor für Blattens Zukunft Original Read more: Naturgefahren als grösster Unsicherheitsfaktor für Blattens Zukunft

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The plan contains a wealth of measures. The greatest uncertainty factor for their implementation is the development of natural hazards.

“We want to rebuild, but we want to rebuild in a safe place,” said a member of the Valais cantonal government, Franz Ruppen. The action plan comprises 69 measures. These include reconstruction, natural hazards, support for private individuals and companies, the economy, mobility, spatial planning and environmental protection.

More

More Climate adaptation The devastating glacier collapse in Blatten: what next? This content was published on Two weeks after a landslide wiped out most of the Alpine village of Blatten, talk of reconstruction is picking up, but huge challenges remain. Read more: The devastating glacier collapse in Blatten: what next?

The roadmap was drawn up in collaboration with the municipality of Blatten and presented to the population at an information event on Wednesday evening.

Several of the content developed will be formalised in a decree on the reconstruction of Blatten, Ruppen said at a press conference. The decree is to be submitted to the cantonal government at the end of the year.

Translated from German with DeepL/gw

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.