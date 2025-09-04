The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Natural hazards the greatest uncertainty for Blatten’s future

"We want to rebuild, but we want to rebuild in a safe place," said a member of the Valais cantonal government, Franz Ruppen. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
On Wednesday, cantonal and municipal authorities presented a roadmap for the reconstruction of the Swiss village of Blatten, which was destroyed by a landslide last spring.

2 minutes
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The plan contains a wealth of measures. The greatest uncertainty factor for their implementation is the development of natural hazards.

“We want to rebuild, but we want to rebuild in a safe place,” said a member of the Valais cantonal government, Franz Ruppen. The action plan comprises 69 measures. These include reconstruction, natural hazards, support for private individuals and companies, the economy, mobility, spatial planning and environmental protection.

The roadmap was drawn up in collaboration with the municipality of Blatten and presented to the population at an information event on Wednesday evening.

Several of the content developed will be formalised in a decree on the reconstruction of Blatten, Ruppen said at a press conference. The decree is to be submitted to the cantonal government at the end of the year.

