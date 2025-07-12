Rhine could warm by up to 4°C by 2100, scientists warn

A view of the Rhine River in Basel in northwestern Switzerland. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The water temperature of the Rhine River could rise by up to 4.2° degrees Celsius by the end of the century due to climate change, scientists warn.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Studie: Rhein könnte bis 2100 bis zu 4,2 Grad wärmer werden Original Read more: Studie: Rhein könnte bis 2100 bis zu 4,2 Grad wärmer werden

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This is the result of an analysis by Germany’s Federal Institute of Hydrology (BfG) and the Dutch research institute Deltares on behalf of the International Commission for the Protection of the Rhine (ICPR).

“The Rhine is warming significantly as a result of climate change,” their study states. There are already effects on the ecology and economy that will intensify in the future. The rise in water temperature is directly linked to the rise in air temperatures due to climate change, according to a press release.

The researchers simulated the development of water temperatures and carried out modelling calculations. They expect the water in the Rhine to warm by between 1.1-1.8°C by the middle of the century. “By 2100, the average annual water temperature could even warm by 2.9-4.2°C, compared to the period from 1990 to 2010, which was used as a reference for all calculations,” the authors wrote.

More

More Half of Switzerland’s fish in danger, says study This content was published on More than half the fish and cyclostomi (jawless fish such as lampreys) in Switzerland are threatened or vulnerable species, says a study. Read more: Half of Switzerland’s fish in danger, says study

On an annual average, the number of days on which the main part of the Rhine is below 10°C could fall significantly: from the current 170 to 104 days. At the same time, the number of days with temperatures above 21.5°C would increase from the current 32 to 106 days a year, according to the modelling.

On 50 of these days, the average temperature could even reach between 25-28°C. According to the study, the southern sections of the Rhine from Switzerland to Karlsruhe will be particularly affected.

What consequences?

“If critical temperature thresholds are exceeded over longer periods of time, ecological damage can occur,” said Tanja Bergfeld-Wiedemann, a biologist at the BfG. “At higher temperatures, the solubility of gases in the water also decreases, which means less oxygen is available to the animals.”

Restrictions on the use of water are also a possible consequence, according to the press release. “The rise in temperature will lead to less capacity being available for existing and new cooling water consumers.”

More

More Fish species are disappearing as Swiss lakes warm up This content was published on As temperatures climb in Switzerland, Swiss lakes, fish species and their natural habitat are also suffering. A look at the impact on Lake Geneva. Read more: Fish species are disappearing as Swiss lakes warm up

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch