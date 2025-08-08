Satellite images detect signs of Blatten landslide in 2016

According to the images, the slope on the Petit Nesthorn mountain above Blatten was already moving in 2016. These movements then increased steadily over the years before becoming much stronger leading up to the disaster in May, the ESA said on Friday.
“Our analysis confirms that the movements of the Petit Nesthorn developed over several years before the collapse,” said Andrea Manconi of the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF), who was involved in the ESA’s “Modulate” project, which analysed images taken by two satellites between 2016 and 2024.
“Results such as these help us to see more clearly how satellite data can be used for early detection,” Manconi was quoted in the press release as saying.
The images analysed come from so-called L-band satellites, which emit longer radar waves than other, more widespread satellites such as ESA’s Sentinel 1. This means they can better penetrate vegetation and complex terrain.
Some L-band satellites are already in use, but so far on a smaller scale than other radar satellites. According to the ESA, these discoveries show the importance of such satellites for a fast detection of dangerous movements.
Authorities in Blatten were able to evacuate people in time thanks to local observations. But installing local sensors on every Alpine slope is not logistically or financially feasible, notes the ESA.
