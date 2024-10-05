Swiss companies have reduced CO2 emissions in their supply chains
The largest Swiss companies have reduced greenhouse gas emissions in logistics and the supply chain. Last year, these CO2 emissions amounted to 256 million tonnes, according to an analysis by the news agency AWP.
Specifically, the Scope 3 emissions of the companies in the Swiss Market Index fell by a good fifth compared to 2021. The pharmaceutical giant Roche, the technology group ABB and the sanitary technology company Geberit have significantly reduced their upstream and downstream emissions.
The sustainability reports of all SMI companies were taken into account for the study. Where the figures for 2021 are not listed in the current report, they were taken from an earlier version. Business units sold during the period under review were excluded.
