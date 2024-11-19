Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Climate change

Nature should not figure in net zero calculations: academic study

The natural removal of CO2 from the atmosphere by forests or oceans should be removed from net-zero calculations of climate protection measures, according to a research paper.

The researchers, led by the University of Oxford and with the participation of the University of Bern, published a corresponding study in the journal Nature on Monday. They call on countries and companies to adapt their approach, as otherwise global warming will not be halted.

+ COP29: Switzerland and the world under pressure to deliver carbon cuts

Natural CO2 sinks such as forests, soils and oceans play an important role in mitigating climate change. Since industrialisation, they have removed around half of the carbon dioxide emitted by humans from the atmosphere, according to the press release.

These natural sink services are often included in climate protection measures by countries and companies in order to compensate for their own emissions. “Forests and oceans have already absorbed some of our past emissions. We cannot expect them to absorb our future emissions as well,” explained Myles Allen, head of the study.

It is therefore important to make a clear distinction between natural and human sinks. Otherwise, a country could appear to have reached net zero while still contributing to the ongoing warming, according to study co-author Thomas Stocker from the Oeschger Center for Climate Research at the University of Bern.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

