COP29: Swiss NGOs call for strong financial support

A few days before the annual UN climate conference in Baku (Azerbaijan), Alliance Sud and WWF are calling for $1,000 billion a year to help the countries of the South. Switzerland is called upon to do more.
The UN’s annual climate conference, which opens on Monday and runs until November 22, is due to conclude with a new target for financial aid to developing countries for the period after 2025.
This new target will replace the $100 billion annual target set in 2009, which was painfully missed until 2022.
“It’s clear that the new collective financing target to be ratified at COP29 requires a completely different dimension from the one adopted so far,” says Laurent Matile of Alliance Sud in a statement issued on Thursday.
The Swiss aid NGOs point out that it is the poorest who are most affected by the climate crisis.
