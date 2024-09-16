Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Climate change

Swiss Army ends clean-up operation in storm-hit Maggia Valley

Storm damage in the Maggia Valley
The Maggia Valley was hit by heavy thunderstorms at the end of June that triggered deadly landslides. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Army ends clean-up operation in storm-hit Maggia Valley
Swiss Army ends clean-up operation in storm-hit Maggia Valley

The Swiss Armed Forces completed 76 flight hours during the clean-up operation following the storm in the Maggia Valley in southern Switzerland at the end of June. A total of 762 police officers and over 100 firefighters were deployed. Canton Ticino has not yet provided any information on the costs incurred.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The work in the Upper Maggia Valley, which was devastated by a severe storm, has not yet been completed, said the president of the Ticino cantonal government, Christian Vitta, in Bellinzona on Monday. Further commitment is needed to “give this region a future”, he said.

Ticino is hoping for the additional loans requested by the Swiss government on Friday for the cantons of Graubünden, Ticino, Valais, Vaud and Bern, which were affected by the storms. Parliament must approve the loans, worth CHF56.5 million ($67 million).

From an organisational point of view, the Ticino government drew a positive balance of the clean-up work. The cooperation with the army, whose deployment ended on Monday, had been excellent.

+ Two dead after landslide hits southern Switzerland

As Maurizio Dattrino, commander of the army deployment, explained, the army provided disaster relief in the first phase until the end of July. In the second phase, it primarily supported the civilian service with military vehicles. In all, 538 members of the Locarno and Maggia Valley Civil Defence carried out a total of 3,414 daily missions, explained Patrik Arnold.

While the Upper Maggia Valley is accessible again, the road into the Bavona Valley will remain closed until at least the end of the year, Andrea Baumer, who is responsible for the Bavona Valley road consortium, told the Keystone-SDA news agency. Only homeowners and farmers will be able to access the valley with a permit when road construction work is completed and the weather is fine.

Translated from German by DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

