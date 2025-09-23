Switzerland Today
Two of today’s stories hit close to the wallets of those living in Switzerland: the dreaded announcement of higher health insurance premiums and the parliamentary debates over the radio and television licence fee.
We then cross the Atlantic. In New York, Switzerland signed a declaration on humanitarian aid to Gaza, while negotiations on lowering the price of medicines exported to the US remain deadlocked.
Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider has confirmed that in 2026 residents will face an average increase of 4.4% in compulsory health insurance premiums, though differences between cantons will be significant.
A survey by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) shows health costs are the population’s biggest worry: 50% are “very worried” and 34% “fairly worried”. Despite this, most respondents want to preserve the solidarity principle – premiums are not linked to individual health risks – so that everyone can access care when ill.
A separate Comparis survey found that half of respondents say they cannot afford a premium increase of more than 4%. On average, a person in Switzerland currently pays CHF378 ($420) per month.
The Senate has joined the House of Representatives in rejecting the initiative to cut the annual radio and television licence fee to CHF200 ($224) and exempt companies from paying it.
Instead, parliament supports the Swiss government’s counter-proposal. Under this, the fee, which finances the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) and some private media, would fall from the current CHF335 to CHF312 in 2027 and CHF300 in 2029. The turnover threshold for company exemptions would rise from CHF500,000 to CHF1.2 million.
Supporters of the initiative argued that Switzerland’s fee is among the most expensive in Europe and that entrepreneurs are taxed twice, as individuals and as company owners. Opponents stressed the importance of a strong public service for democracy and national cohesion.
Meanwhile, the House of Representatives decided to increase the share of the fee going to local private broadcasters from 4–6% to 6–8%.
At a conference in New York on the Middle East and the two-state solution, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis signed a joint declaration urging Israel to lift restrictions on medicines and medical equipment in Gaza. The text also calls for reopening the medical evacuation corridor from Gaza to the West Bank.
In a statement, the foreign ministry reiterated that the two-state solution remains “the only option for Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side in peace, security and dignity within secure and recognised borders”.
The foreign ministry also said Switzerland “firmly rejects the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory, settlements, annexations and expulsions” and called on all parties to respect international law. While countries such as France have recognised Palestine, Switzerland’s position remains unchanged: recognition would be considered only when measures guaranteeing Palestinian self-determination and Israeli security are in place.
The spectre of US tariffs continues to hang over the Swiss pharmaceutical sector. Talks between the Swiss federal government, the cantons and industry leaders failed yesterday to reach an agreement on lowering drug prices for exports to the United States.
US President Donald Trump has given Swiss firms until the end of September to cut prices or risk losing their exemption from tariffs. Other Swiss exports to the US are already subject to duties averaging 39%.
Economics Minister Guy Parmelin described the meeting as “constructive” but said discussions would continue. He stressed that the outcome depended on Washington: “They are aware of the investments of big pharmaceutical groups in the country. They want to avoid destroying this added value.”
