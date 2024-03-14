Swiss Alpine ski resorts face 40% drop in snow days

A new study has estimated that from 2071, there would be snow on 137 days a year in the European Alps, 80 fewer than the current average. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / CYRIL ZINGARO

Alpine ski resorts could have 40% fewer snow days per year by the end of the century, with natural snow cover potentially disappearing completely in one in eight resorts worldwide.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA

That is according to a study published in the scientific journal PLOS ONE. For the study, the research team, led by Veronika Mitterwallner from the University of Bayreuth in Germany, forecasted snow cover in seven major mountain regions worldwide: the Alps in Europe, the Andes, the Appalachian Mountains, the Australian Alps, the Japanese Alps, the Southern Alps in New Zealand and the Rocky Mountains. Gregor Mathes from the University of Zurich was also involved in the study.

“In all major ski regions, a substantial reduction in the number of days with natural snow cover is expected under every emission scenario assessed,” Mitterwallner said in a press release published in the journal.

80 fewer snow days per year

Assuming a strong global warming scenario, no more snow is to be expected in 13% of ski resorts between 2071 and 2100. In 20% of resorts, the number of days with snow cover would be halved.

More

More How green are the Swiss? This content was published on What’s the average carbon footprint in Switzerland? A new survey offers a detailed breakdown of personal CO2 emissions. Read more: How green are the Swiss?

In the Alps in Europe, the researchers expect the average number of days with snow cover per year to fall by 42%. According to the study, from 2071 there would be snow on 137 days a year, 80 fewer than the current average.

Ski tourism to move to higher altitudes

Although ski resorts could resort to artificial snowmaking, the economic profitability of many ski resorts worldwide would be negatively impacted, according to the researchers. As a result, a shift of ski tourism to higher altitudes is to be expected – with serious consequences for Alpine flora and fauna.

The findings are in line with the results of previous studies, including one published in the journal Nature Communications in August, which concluded that a third of Swiss ski resorts would be at very high risk of a lack of snow if the climate warmed by 2°C.

More Debate Hosted by: Simon Bradley Are carbon offsets worth it? Have you ever paid to offset the carbon emissions from your flight or invested in a carbon offset scheme? Join the discussion View the discussion

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative