UN and global ski federation sign climate change agreement

Last season, some 5% of FIS competitions fell victim to the weather. “Canceled winter holidays and sporting events are – quite literally – just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to climate change,” WMO Secretary General Celeste Saulo said in the press release. According to Saulo, the retreat of glaciers and the reduction in snow and ice cover are already having a major impact on ecosystems, populations and the economy in affected regions.
Faced with this threat to skiing and snowboarding, every possible effort based on science and objective analysis should be considered, FIS President Jonah Eliasch said. “The climate crisis is obviously far bigger than the FIS,” he said.
Plans under the agreement include training sessions about climate change and its impact on snow, ice and snow sports for all 137 national ski federations as well as venues and organisers.
According to a study published last year, more than half of global ski resorts would suffer from a lack of snow if the climate warmed by two degrees Celsius. With a warming of four degrees, practically all ski resorts would suffer.
