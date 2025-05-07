Switzerland hits Overshoot Day 20 days earlier this year

Switzerland has already exhausted its natural resources for the year as of this Wednesday. This year’s Swiss Overshoot Day falls 20 days earlier than in 2024.

Starting on Wednesday, Switzerland will be living “on credit” for future generations, according to the #Movethedate Switzerland movement. If everyone on Earth lived like the Swiss, we would need 2.9 planets to sustain us.

The Swiss have a notably high environmental footprint. Compared to other countries, this impact is particularly evident in areas like transport, housing, food and the heavy consumption of imported goods, including electronic devices.

While individual efforts are crucial, they can only cut up to 20% of the climate and resource impact, the report states. The remaining 80% is influenced by policies and investment choices in key areas like energy, transport, food and the circular economy.

To mark Swiss Overshoot Day, Greenpeace activists and design students from Zurich University of the Arts unfurled a 70-metre-long receipt in Zurich’s Old Town. The receipt, featuring 127 questions on environmental protection and economic growth, symbolises the 127 days it took Switzerland to exhaust its natural resources.

