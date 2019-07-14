This content was published on July 14, 2019 3:56 PM

Switzerland has the densest railway network in the world. (Keystone)

The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) is selling its old locomotives on the Internet. Control cars, rails, switches and a firefighting train with a CHF1 million ($1 million) price tag are among the vintage vehicles on sale.

You will be hard pressed to find anything for less than CHF25,000 on SBBresale.ch, according to the Sunday editions of the German-language Blick newspaper and French-language Le Matin.

Several pieces have already been sold so SBB is now looking to expand its offering.

"We want to operate even more sustainably and, if possible, give vehicles and facilities a second life," an SBB spokesman told Blick.

"In addition to the ecological component, there is also an economic side: if we can sell more products, this will relieve the SBB budget," he added.

According to the report, anyone can order locomotives, switches and tracks for home use, be they railway companies, dealers, logisticians, property owners, craftsmen or municipalities.





Keystone-SDA/ds

