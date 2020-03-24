This content was published on March 24, 2020 8:44 AM

The Sankei newspaper has reported that Japan’s government is negotiating with the IOC to postpone the Games by up to a year, in what would be a first in the Olympics’ 124-year modern history.

Switzerland’s top sports body has joined calls for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.



Swiss Olympic wrote to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the weekend asking to put the event on hold until the pandemic was under control worldwide.



“Under these conditions, we do not believe that a fair, global Olympic Games in the sense of the Olympic movement are possible. That is why we applied to the IOC for a postponement,” Swiss Olympic President Jürg Stahl said in a statementexternal link.



“Athletes are suffering from difficult training conditions. Moreover, the first countries have now cancelled their participation in the Olympics,” he said.



“The Olympic Games send a sign of hope, confidence and joie de vivre – but only if they can be experienced safely and peacefully by all athletes from all countries, by volunteers, officials and the public.”

Delay of a year?

Australia and Canada withdrew from the Games on Monday and the United States added its weight to other calls for the Tokyo Games to be postponed. The same day, former IOC board member Dick Pound said the Lausanne-based IOC had appeared to have decided to delay the event, likely for a year, due to the virus.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to hold talks over the phone with IOC President Thomas Bach on Tuesday.



The coronavirus pandemic has now infected more than 377,000 people across 194 countries and territories as of Tuesday morning, according to a Reuters tally, with over 16,500 deaths linked to the virus.



