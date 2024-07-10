Crest Nicholson says likely to recommend Bellway’s $922-million takeover proposal

(Reuters) – British homebuilder Crest Nicholson said on Wednesday it is minded to recommend to its shareholders a sweetened 720-million-pound ($922 million) all-share takeover deal from its bigger rival Bellway if it comes up with a firm offer. ($1 = 0.7810 pounds)

(This story has been corrected to fix the deal value to $922 million from $897 million in the headline, and to 720 million pounds from 701.4 million pounds in paragraph 1)