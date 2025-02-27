Listening: Swiss castles achieve record visitor numbers
Swiss castles achieved a new visitor record last year. In total, more than 1.5 million people visited the country's 30 most important castles, their umbrella association announced on Wednesday.
This is much more than in 2023, which saw 1.3 million enthusiasts breach Swiss castle gates. In its press release, the Swiss Castles Association pointed out that one castle enthusiast managed to visit all thirty sites in just a few months. He thus becomes the first winner of the ‘Swiss Castle Trail’ which was recently launched.
